Stock Market Cash flow drives VN-Index up The Saigon Times Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020,18:50 (GMT+7) Cash flow drives VN-Index upThe Saigon Times The silhouette of a man is cast on an electronic board that displays stock information. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange closed up 1.57 points, or 0.16%, at 995.76 today, November 24 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Strong bottom fishing and active cash flow into some large-cap stocks sent the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange up 1.57 points, or 0.16%, at 995.76 today, November 24. Despite the negative market breadth with 169 stocks rising and 263 others falling, the southern bourse saw trade volume and value gain 12% and 17%, against the previous session, at over 550 million shares and VND12.4 trillion, respectively. There were over 38.5 million shares worth VND1.4 trillion traded in block deals. In the VN30 basket, 18 stocks ended in the red, while nine others gained steam and the remaining three stocks stood at the reference price. Gas stock GAS, consumer goods firm MSN, jewelry firm PNJ and fuel distributor PLX lost 1%-1.3%. Property firm VHM and sugar company SBT were the best performers, jumping by 4% and 5.7%, respectively. Steelmaker HPG took the lead on… Read full this story

