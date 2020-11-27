Phu Bai Brewery has always been a pride of Carlsberg Vietnam Established in Central Vietnam since the 1990s, Carlsberg Vietnam’s remarkable contributions to the growth of the domestic beer industry are unrivalled. To meet consumers’ rising demand for quality beer, the construction of Phu Bai Brewery – one of Carlsberg’s largest breweries in Southeast Asia – was completed in a timely manner, enlarging the scale of production and utilising advanced technology in Carlsberg’s brewing techniques. With the addition of the Phu Bai facility’s productivity of 360 million litres per year, the overall production capacity of Carlsberg Vietnam can cover the demand of all central provinces. Not only is Phu Bai Brewery superior to Carlsberg Vietnam’s former breweries in terms of technology and sustainability features, it is also one of Carlsberg’s most energy-efficient factories around the world. These visionary investments have successfully transformed the ancient city of Hue into a brewing capital of Vietnam and delivering Denmark’s beer quintessence to the locals in Central Vietnam. These efforts have earned Carlsberg’s domestic brands, including Huda and Halida, immense popularity among beer lovers on not only Central Vietnam but a nation-wide scale. Moreover, the quality of Carlsberg’s local beers in Vietnam has also been… Read full this story

Carlsberg Vietnam’s 30-year journey of multi-aspect investments in Central Vietnam have 331 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.