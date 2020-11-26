In the 2020 fiscal year, Cargill provided $115 million in total charitable contributions, hosted training for 860,000 farmers in sustainable agricultural practices and business practices to improve their earnings potential and provided more than 39 million meals to global and local food bank partners. Cargill staff are performing the company’s social responsibility activities at communities nationwide “As the world faces extraordinary challenges – from climate change to food insecurity – delivering on Cargill’s purpose to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way is more critical than ever before,” said Michelle Grogg, vice president of corporate responsibility at Cargill. “We collaborate with strategic partners across the globe to bring this purpose to life by empowering farmers, protecting the planet and nourishing people and communities.” Cargill has been empowering farming communities and energising the next generation of food and agricultural leaders. The National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization and Cargill continued their 60-year commitment to inspire and educate future leaders of the food and agriculture industry. Over the last year, the partnership reached 29,500 students and 500 teachers. Cargill and CARE announced a new phase of collaboration aligned to CARE’s She Feeds the World initiative. This phase aims to… Read full this story

Cargill works to positively impact communities where employees live and work have 310 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.