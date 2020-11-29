Care shaped by a shared ordeal

HANDBOOK: Thuần’s autobiography, ‘Muôn Ánh Mặt Trời’ (Rays of Sunlight), depicts her fight against cancer. Photo khiconghimalaya.vn Most people in their 30s are busy trying to set up a happy life and pursue their dreams, but for Hoàng Thị Diệu Thuần, happiness lies in being by the side of child cancer patients. Thuần, 33, from Quỳ Hợp District in north-central province of Nghệ An, bravely overcame her own 12-year battle with cancer and now devotes herself to inspiring other cancer patients, especially kids, in special ways. She also hopes to do more for underprivileged kids beyond love and empathy. Her establishing a charity called Muôn Ánh Mặt Trời (Rays of Sunlight), named after her autobiography, which she wrote during her struggle, particularly as she underwent a bone marrow transplant, shows she is willing to help kids with all her heart. Diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18, just as she began her university studies, Thuần’s treatment programme saw her change from a cheerful soul into a quiet, suffering young woman. The pain was constant during her time at the Haematology Institute. Her worst spiritual moment came when a fellow patient and fast friend died. She fell into a… Read full this story

