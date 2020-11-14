Cà Mau expands cultivation of giant river prawns, rice in same rice fields

A shrimp – rice farming field in Cà Mau Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Thế Anh CÀ MAU – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau has expanded the area for cultivating both giant river prawns and rice in the same rice fields, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Last year, the province, which is the country’s largest shrimp producer, had about 18,000ha devoted to breeding giant river prawns and growing rice, up 2.7 per cent against 2018. The farming model produces an output of 250 kilogrammes of giant river prawns per hectare a crop and more than 4.3 tonnes of rice per hectare a crop. Farmers can earn a profit of VNĐ15 – 20 million (US$650 – 870) per hectare a crop under the model. The model produces clean rice and giant river prawns with few chemicals. However, the breeding of giant river prawns in rice fields is on small scale and scattered. The investment in infrastructure for giant river prawn – rice farming is also not sufficient, according to the department. In the province, giant river prawns are bred in rice fields, orchard ditches and ponds with other aquatic species. Châu Công Bằng, deputy director of the department, said… Read full this story

