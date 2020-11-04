BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 11

Derivatives market trading increases in March illustrative image Average trading volume was more than 173,800 contracts per day, up 30 per cent from February, according to the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX). Trading volume reached the highest level on March 13 with more than 232,000 contracts exchanged. The number of open interests (OI) was up 11.72 per cent monthly to nearly 19,100 contracts at the end of the month. The market also lured more domestic individual investors as the common stock market was quite volatile. The HNX also reported the number of new trading accounts increased by 5.5 per cent monthly to more than 102,700 accounts. Domestic individual investors’ trading accounted for 87.82 per cent of the market’s total last month, up 1.42 percentage points from February. However, domestic institutional investors’ trading accounted for 11.49 per cent of the market total in March, slightly down from the previous month. Foreign trading reduced slightly to 52,100 contracts or 0.68 per cent of the market total. Securities firms’ trading was equal to only 1.03 per cent of the market total. VPS Securities Co (VPS) remained the biggest broker on the derivatives market in March, holding 55.4 per cent of total market share…. Read full this story

