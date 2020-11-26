BOT projects must hasten electronic toll collection, says PM

Electronic toll collection is implemented in a toll station. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Wednesday asked ministries and agencies to speed up the installation of electronic toll collection (ETC) systems at toll stations so that by the end of this year, all toll stations included in the national ETC project apply for cashless payment as planned previously. Investors of build-operate-transfer (BOT) road projects will be stopped from collecting toll fees from December 31, 2020, if they fail to install and operate the ETC systems. For toll stations that have not been planned to use ETC systems, Ministry of Transport and agencies have to review and identify the possibility for ETC application or problems to the application. The transport ministry was also asked to speed up the work of equipping vehicles with e-tags so drivers could use the ETC systems effectively. The ETC will collect tolls by scanning e-tags installed on vehicles passing through toll gates, helping vehicle owners save time and fuel as they do not have to stop to pay fees at toll booths. Việt Nam has more than 3.8 million registered automobiles and the number is expected to increase… Read full this story

