Blue chips that carried VN-Index deep into the green

On Thursday, the benchmark VN-Index closed at above 1,000 points for the first time since November 20 last year. It had bottomed at 659.21 points in late March, at the height of Vietnam’s first Covid-19 outbreak, and has since gained more than 50 percent.Blue chips, or stocks on the VN30, a basket of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange’s (HoSE) 30 largest capped tickers, have been the market’s main growth driver, with some stocks registering gains double that of the VN-Index, according to reports from several securities companies.However, unlike the period prior to Covid-19, no single ticker had been a consistent growth driver for the VN-Index until now. Cash has now more clearly diversified towards different industry groups, rotating between different tickers that become growth catalysts, allowing the VN-Index to maintain its upward momentum.HPG of steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has been the best gainer on the VN30 during this timeframe, currently trading at VND36,250 ($1.6), nearly three times its March-end price. The group’s gains really picked up at the beginning of October, when it released third quarter results, showing the best quarterly post-tax profits it has ever made.This news sent HPG, which was trading at VND26,000, catapulting over 40 percent… Read full this story

