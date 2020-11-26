Investment Billions of dollars from Japan expected to flow into Vietnam via M&A deals By Hung Le Thursday, Nov 26, 2020,07:38 (GMT+7) Billions of dollars from Japan expected to flow into Vietnam via M&A deals By Hung Le Workers are at work at a Japanese firm in Vietnam. Billions of U.S. dollars from Japanese firms are awaiting investment opportunities in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Thousands of billions of U.S. dollars of accumulated capital from Japanese firms are awaiting investment opportunities in various foreign markets, including Vietnam, which has drawn attention from investors thanks to potential merger and acquisition (M&A) deals. Masataka Sam Yoshida, global head of the Cross-border Division at RECOF Corporation, told the Vietnam M&A Forum 2020 in HCMC on November 24 that M&A deals involving Japan’s companies in the local market are on the rise and will surge after the coronavirus outbreak. Yoshida attributed the potential strong wave of investment inflows from Japan into Vietnam to the demand from Japanese firms for a new market with young human resources to expand their reach. As of late October, as many as 21 M&A transactions between Vietnam and Japan had been conducted, making Vietnam rank fifth among countries with a high rate… Read full this story

