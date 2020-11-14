Bilateral trade and investment between Belgium and Việt Nam to accelerate

On the occasion of the Belgian King’s Day, Ambassador of Belgium to Việt Nam Paul Jansen sends a message to Việt Nam News readers to celebrate. Since 1866, Belgians have been celebrating their kings every November 15. As in all constitutional monarchies, the King of the Belgians reigns but does not govern. This is the job of the Government, currently led by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. But the King is more than just a symbol. He truly embodies Belgium, in all its complexities. During this difficult period that my country, one of the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, is going through, the King is even more important because he also embodies the fight against the pandemic and all the efforts being made to escape this health and economic crisis as soon as possible. The Belgian royal family. — Photo Bas Bogaerts of Royal Palace, Belgium Thanks to the very effective measures taken by the Vietnamese authorities, this country has been spared the most serious consequence of the pandemic, while showing its solidarity with countries more severely affected like Belgium. And here I would like to thank all Vietnamese institutions and people for the many expressions of sympathy and solidarity I have received. I would… Read full this story

