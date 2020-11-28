Nguyễn Đăng Minh (first right) head of Tốt Động Commune health station in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District, speaks at an information dissemination meeting held in the locality on November 22. VNS Photo Mai Hiên by Mai Hiên HÀ NỘI — It was 3pm on Sunday afternoon when a group of youth union members in green uniforms in Hà Nội’s Chương Mỹ District and women’s union members gathered for a meeting where they could listen to the latest information on disease prevention and public healthcare. “It’s helpful for us,” said 23-year-old Lê Thị Bảo Ngọc. “Although the information about diseases is available on mass media, not many people clearly understand the symptoms as well as prevention measures,” she said. “Knowing about the symptoms, the causes and how to prevent common non-communicable diseases helps enhance our awareness, especially for hypertension.” By listening to the information, which was carefully edited by Nguyễn Đăng Minh, head of Tốt Động Commune health station, youth union members like Ngọc learnt about factors that can increase the risk of high blood pressure including health conditions, lifestyles and family history. “Some of the risk factors for high blood pressure cannot be controlled, such as our age or family history. But we… Read full this story

Better communication helps improve public health care have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.