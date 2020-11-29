Belt and Road Summit 2020 offers opportunities with high-quality foreign investors

Belt and Road Summit 2020 offers hi-quality FDI investment inflow Investment consultancy IPA Vietnam has recently been working with more than 30 local and foreign investors and industrial parks nationwide to connect with high-quality foreign partners at the annual Belt and Road Summit 2020 which will be held in Hong Kong from November 30 to December 1. “They expect to approach investors who are looking to either invest in new plants or relocate their operating facilities to Vietnam in the sectors of electronics, electricity, consumer goods, food processing, logistics, and renewable energy,” said Nguyen Dinh Nam, founder and CEO of IPA Vietnam. “Garment and textile, leather shoes, as well as labour-intensive sectors are not priority sectors because industrial parks’ land fund for these sectors has been narrowed down,” he added. The Belt and Road Summit 2020 also offers many opportunities for the younger generation too look into developing their businesses and harness their creativity. A panel of young entrepreneurs will share their experiences and views on how new entrepreneurs can grasp opportunities arising from the initiative. Regarding enterprises from Vietnam in particular, they had opportunities to join business matching meetings between enterprises from Vietnam and the Federation of Hong Kong… Read full this story

