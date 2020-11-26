Ban Viet Securities to sell all 29.42 million shares in DIG

Development Investment Construction JSC in the southern province of Vung Tau. In the first nine months of 2020, DIG’s net revenue reached VND1.87 trillion, up 44.9 per cent year on year. — Photo dic.vn Ban Viet Securities Co (VCSC) on Wednesday announced its plan to sell all 29.42 million shares in Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG), equivalent to 9.59 per cent of DIG. The transaction is expected to take place from November 26 to December 25, via put-through or order matching method. DIG ended Wednesday at VND21,100 per share. At this price, VCSC is expected to collect VND630 billion (US$27.3 million), significantly higher than VCSC’s initial investment of VND495.6 billion. Taekwang Vina previously sold more than 28 million DIG shares and was no longer a major shareholder from October. Before that, Khahomex also sold 16 million DIG shares after more than one year as a major shareholder. In November, DIC approved the plan to sell 8.26 million treasury shares to supplement capital for production and business activities. The transaction, conducted via order matching and put-through methods, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. In the first nine months of 2020, DIG’s net revenue reached VND1.87… Read full this story

