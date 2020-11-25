Other News Bac Lieu seeks to boost renewable energy development By Huynh Kim Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020,19:05 (GMT+7) Bac Lieu seeks to boost renewable energy developmentBy Huynh Kim A wind farm in Bac Lieu Province – PHOTO: HUYNH KIM CAN THO – The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has halted the development of two coal-fired thermal power projects and has called for investments in renewable energy projects. Le Van Hoang, deputy director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said that according to the adjusted National Power Development Planning VII, Bac Lieu will have two coal-fired thermal power plants with a combined capacity of 1,200 megawatts. However, the province had asked for the prime minister’s permission to stop the two projects as they might cause a high risk of environmental pollution and affect the marine ecosystem in the province as well as its seafood farming plan. According to the department, the province, with a coastline of 56 kilometers and strong winds, has potential for renewable energy projects, including wind, solar and biomass energy. At present, the Bac Lieu 1 and 2 wind power plants, which were invested in by Cong Ly Company and have a total annual capacity of 99.2 megawatts and… Read full this story

