Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers

While automobile manufacturers in the world have laid off workers in large quantities to reduce operation costs during the Covid-19 crisis, automobile joint ventures in Vietnam have retained their workforce. Contrary to all predictions, automobile assemblers in Vietnam decided to retain all the workers they have. Ford Vietnam reported that all workers have returned to the assembling factory in Hai Duong after the social distancing time in April. The board of management promises not to lay off workers. Ford Vietnam reported that all workers have returned to the assembling factory in Hai Duong after the social distancing time in April. The board of management promises not to lay off workers. Kim Chi Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry. With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

