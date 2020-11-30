BizInfo ATM Online offers small loan, attractive refund policy Monday, Nov 30, 2020,11:25 (GMT+7) ATM Online offers small loan, attractive refund policy ATM Online is the first fintech company to offer a really small loan worth as low as VND900,000 and a 14-day cooling-off period to new customers. This month, ATM Online, an online lending consulting business, introduced a special loan for its new customers with monthly interest rate at a mere 1%. Borrowers will have 14 days to consider the loan that they have registered and applied for. They can return the sum of money that was disbursed if they do not want to borrow any more. They will be exempt from interest rate, consulting and service fees during the 14-day period. With the loan valued at VND900,000, it is designated for customers who register for a loan for the first time and are ineligible for getting the loan approved under regular conditions. The maximum term for this loan is two months. The loan will be disbursed right after the borrower has been fully consulted and agreed to loan terms. Accordingly, instead of refusing ineligible borrowers, ATM Online will introduce to them the small loan with the low interest rate, while the 14-day… Read full this story

ATM Online offers small loan, attractive refund policy have 310 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at November 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.