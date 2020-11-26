ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations convenes 38th conference

In his address, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that in response to security issues such as diseases, natural disasters, and cyber-crime, ASEAN must focus on boosting its members’ capacity in terms of technical infrastructure and human resources. Engineers and technicians have made significant contributions to the region’s economy, infrastructure, and scientific and technological development in recent years. At the event He hoped the conference will identify solutions and make recommendations that are helpful to AFEO member organizations and the governments of ASEAN nations. The Vietnamese Government will continue creating the most favorable conditions possible for local and regional engineers and technicians to engage in cooperation programs and initiatives of AFEO and ASEAN member nations, the Deputy PM said. According to Nghiem Vu Khai, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations and head of the conference’s organizing board, the gathering aims to confirm the commitments of the AFEO in realizing the ASEAN Community’s vision toward 2025 and the UN’s 2030 agenda on sustainable development, via strengthening the role of engineers in meeting sustainable development goals, initiating high-quality technical cooperation schemes, and promoting the use of digital technology in order to build a connected, fair,… Read full this story

