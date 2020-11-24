Antimicrobial resistance remains high in Việt Nam

Photo for illustration. Currently antimicrobials account for more than 50% of drugs used in human medicine in Việt Nam, and are the most commonly sold drugs in community pharmacies. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HCM CITY — Antibiotics are overused and misused widely in Việt Nam, health experts have warned, calling for drastic measures to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the country. At a conference on AMR prevention and control in HCM City last Saturday, president of the city’s Communicable Diseases Association Nguyễn Văn Vinh Châu said Việt Nam’s AMR rate was 40 per cent, ranking fourth in Asian-Pacific countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), antimicrobial resistance is the ability of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites, to grow in the presence of a drug that would normally kill them or limit their growth. As a result, normal treatments become ineffective, meaning infections become more serious, leading to longer illness, higher treatment cost and greater risk of death. Because of AMR, a growing number of common infections, such as pneumonia, urinary tract infections, tuberculosis and food-borne illnesses are becoming harder and sometimes impossible to treat. Việt Nam is among the countries that have witnessed a growing threat… Read full this story

