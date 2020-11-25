AkzoNobel unearths courage with Brave Brown as colour of the year 2021

AkzoNobel unearths courage with Brave Brownas colour of the year 2021 Brave Brown evokes the naturality and warmth of the Earth, brings security, stability, growth, and potential to help create a space that inspires. According to expert research into global trends, insight and consumer behaviour conducted at AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Centre, the colour helps to connect us back to nature and the simple things, giving us a strong foundation for embracing change. In home design, as a neutral colour, Brave Brown can be used in a way that allows other colours to shine. “We have seen unprecedented global change, with all of us facing experiences that feel out of kilter with the modern world. At the same time, we’ve rediscovered more positive things: solidarity in communities, strangers’ generosity, and the realisation that together we can do extraordinary things. We’re finding the courage to pick ourselves up and move forward. Our homes provide a sanctuary, a place to restore, repair, and recalibrate ourselves on the road to recovery. Therefore, we introduce to our customers Brave Brown – a colour that will bring stability and warmth to their home in 2021,” said Heleen van Gent, creative director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Centre to… Read full this story

