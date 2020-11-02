Air pollution’s effects on Vietnam’s economic structure

According to Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, former deputy general director of the General Directorate of Environment, PM 2.5 fine dust and ozone are the two most worrying issues.
The underlying cause of environmental pollution in Vietnam lies in the country’s growth model, with three characteristics: a natural resources-intensive economy, dependence on FDI and the low position in the international labor division chain.
|In Vietnam, the PM 2.5 concentration in Hanoi, HCM City and other urban areas has been exceeding the permitted level for many years and there is no sign of improvement.
Thien Nhien
VN advised to seek private sector resources for pollution prevention
The government needs to seek help from the private sector to deal with the pollution problem, experts have urged.
Microalgae can reduce pollution and be used as biofuel
Microalgae are being used as materials to reduce environmental pollution and create new-generation biofuels.
