Agreement on child protection signed

Đặng Hoa Nam, director of the Department of Child Affairs (sitting, left) and Chu Quang Hào, general director of the Vietnam Post (sitting, right), sign the co-operation agreement. — VNS Photo Thu Trang HÀ NỘI — A co-operation agreement on child protection was signed on Tuesday by the Department of Child Affairs under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Vietnam Post. The main objective of the deal is to strengthen co-ordination, direction and implementation of measures to protect children and prevent and combat child abuse, ensuring the realisation of children's rights and building a safe and healthy living environment for children's development. Under the agreement, the two sides will co-ordinate to carry out education programmes on child protection policies and laws. They will spread knowledge and skills on child protection, child abuse prevention and control for post office staff, especially at the commune level. The two sides will provide information on children's rights through the network of post offices, postal staff and commune post offices nationwide. They will also build a network of volunteers to protect children nationwide. The national hotline for children protection 111 will be announced nationwide.

