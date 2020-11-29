Food A popular Vietnamese dish By Anh Quynh Sunday, Nov 29, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) A popular Vietnamese dishBy Anh Quynh Banh hoi (rice vermicelli bundles) and roasted pork are served with herbs and fish sauce – PHOTO: AMTHUCDAU Banh hoi (rice vermicelli woven into intricate bundles) boasts not only a delicious flavor but also the way to enjoy it. The rice vermicelli is often served with roasted pork and sweet and sour fish sauce. Fresh banh hoi can be easily found in local markets and supermarkets. However, making the rice vermicelli is time-consuming. Rice flour will be mixed with water to become big dough which is then shaped into long tiny pieces. The delicious banh hoi should be dried and tender enough and have no sour taste. Rice vermicelli bundles will be served with roasted pork that features crispy skin outside and greasy flavor inside. Accordingly, slices of pork will be washed with white wine and drained. After that, they are marinated with salt, lemon juice and other spices. The pork skin should be grilled closer to the red-hot coal so that it can be crispier. Banh hoi will be more delicious if they are topped with chopped garlic chives sautéed in oil. Additionally, sweet… Read full this story

