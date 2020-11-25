450 businesses to attend Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019 next week

The press conference on Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019 The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Vietnam Advertisement & Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair) and related units held a press conference on May 2 to introduce Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2019. “Vietnam Medi-Pharm is an important annual event where advanced technologies and products in the industry are showcased. With continuous success over the past 25 years, I hope that the 26th edition continues to provide good opportunities for participants to share experience, seek partners, and boost business and technology co-operation, thus contributing to the development of the healthcare market,” said Nguyen Dinh Anh, head of the Ministry of Health’s Communications and Reward Department. During the four-day event, a number of activities such as seminars and conferences on the latest regulations on pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as businesses networking and advisory events will be organised. Vietnam’s healthcare market is now a magnet to multinational corporations. Looking forwards, the market is expected to become even more attractive when the landmark Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement comes into effect. Taisho spends $110 million on controlling stake in DHG Taisho Group, one of the five largest pharmaceutical firms in Japan, now officially holds a controlling stake in Hau Giang Pharmaceutical… Read full this story

