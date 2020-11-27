Nation 27 students rescued after losing way home from mountain picnic The Saigon Times Monday, Nov 23, 2020,16:53 (GMT+7) 27 students rescued after losing way home from mountain picnic The Saigon Times Some of the rescuers who helped take the missing students home safely – PHOTO: CAND.COM.VN HCMC – The local authorities have rescued 27 students who went missing during their picnic on Khau Mo Mountain in Huyen Tung Ward, Bac Kan City, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. A leader of the Bac Kan Province Department of Education and Training said a group of 29 12th graders of the Bac Kan Specialized Senior High School went for a picnic on Khau Mo Mountain on the afternoon of November 22. Two of them returned home early, while 27 others waited until twilight. However, they could not find their way home as it was dark. The students managed to find a place where phone signal was available to call their teachers for help. The teachers later asked the provincial authorities to send a rescue team to search for the missing students. At 9:20 p.m. on November 22, the rescue team found the students and took them home safely. The Bac Kan Province Department of Education and Training… Read full this story

