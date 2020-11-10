10 imported cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday

A medical worker brings food and personal items to people being treated at Củ Chi Hospital. — Photo plo.vn HÀ NỘI — Ten imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday, taking the total number in Việt Nam to 1,331, said the Ministry of Health. All of them are Vietnamese and aged between 22 and 35. Eight of them arrived from Russia and entered Cam Ranh Airport on flight VN5062 on November 11. They are undergoing treatment at Củ Chi Hospital in HCM City. Earlier, 16 other cases of COVID-19 were detected on the flight, and the patients were sent for treatment in Khánh Hòa Province. The two other cases arrived from France at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on flight VN5010 on November 11. They are also being treated at Củ Chi Hospital. Earlier, four other people on the same flight tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thirteen patients were declared recovered from the disease on Thursday, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,166. Việt Nam has reported 35 COVID-19-related fatalities. — VNS
