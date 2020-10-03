VN coffee growers warned of gloomy future

Coffee prices have fallen dramatically, and some farmers are giving up because of problems because of price fluctuations and supply-demand imbalances. Robusta coffee prices, for example, dropped by 4-5.8 percent on January 31 in comparison with December 31, 2019. Coffee exports have seen decline in both quantity and value. The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that Vietnam exported 1.54 million tons of Robusta in 2019, worth $2.33 billion, down by 3.9 percent in quantity and 15.2 percent in export value compared with the year before. Coffee exports have seen decline in both quantity and value. The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that Vietnam exported 1.54 million tons of Robusta in 2019, worth $2.33 billion, down by 3.9 percent in quantity and 15.2 percent in export value compared with the year before. Kim Chi For every three coffee chains that join the market, two leave Entering the food and beverage sector in 2012 and opening a series of cafes, Phuc Long once caught the special attention when stating that it would compete with Starbucks, which set foot in Vietnam in 2013. Battle heats up among coffee chains in Vietnam Highlands Coffee has been expanding its chain at a lightening… Read full this story

