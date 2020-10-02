Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020

Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.

When HOSE opened in July 2000, there were only two businesses listing shares, with market capitalization value of VND986 billion, equal to 0.28 percent of GDP.

Most recently, the launch of three new indexes – VN Diamond, VNFIN Lead and VNFIN Select – is believed to help attract more cash flow from ETF to Vietnam.

Le Ha

