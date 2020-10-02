Vietnam’s stock market turns 20 years old in 2020

Despite its young age, the Vietnamese stock market has made great contributions to economic development in the last 20 years.
When HOSE opened in July 2000, there were only two businesses listing shares, with market capitalization value of VND986 billion, equal to 0.28 percent of GDP.
|Most recently, the launch of three new indexes – VN Diamond, VNFIN Lead and VNFIN Select – is believed to help attract more cash flow from ETF to Vietnam.
Most recently, the launch of three new indexes – VN Diamond, VNFIN Lead and VNFIN Select – is believed to help attract more cash flow from ETF to Vietnam.
Le Ha
Coronavirus likely to send local stock market crashing
A new strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to continue dampening investor sentiment, according to various reports.
The ‘January effect’ in Vietnam’s stock market
The ‘January effect’ hypothesis proved to be true when the Vietnamese stock market saw stock prices increasing in the last 12 out of 19 years in the month of January.
- Coronavirus outbreak explained: Death toll approaches 500, MWC 2020 affected
- Nancy Pelosi RIPS UP Donald Trump's speech: State of the Union ends in open warfare between speaker and president as he praises his achievements and attacks 'socialism' to cheers of 'four more years' from Republicans - while Democrats walk out in disgust
- 'It was the courteous thing to do - considering the alternative!' Nancy Pelosi defends tearing up State of the Union calling Donald Trump's speech 'DIRTY' after he started by snubbing her handshake
- Coronavirus outbreak explained: Death toll climbs above 800, overtaking SARS
- Coronavirus explained: Death toll crosses 900, surpasses SARS and MERS