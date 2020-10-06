Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

An image depicting the drying of incense is snapped in Quang Phu Cau commune of Ung Hoa district in Hanoi by local photographer Thanh Toan, @thanhtoanphotographer. The picture has been awarded the top prize in the #Red2020 contest by Agora Images. The story behind the photo is that the drying of incense is a craft that dates back 100 years ago and is a popular tourist attraction ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

Throughout its duration, #Red 2020 received 10,197 entries from contestants globally. The Top 50 were chosen to progress to the final round with Vietnamese citizen Thanh Toan being announced as the winner by Agora Images on June 3. Pictured is an art performance being held in the ancient capital of Hue, also taken by Thanh Toan.

Thanh Toan was originally born in Lao Cai province, although he began his career in Hue 13 years ago. At present he runs a cake business and displays his passion through photograph. Here are some more of his photos:

Hue as seen from high above

Dam Chuon, also known as Chuon lagoon, is an impressive sight for viewers due to its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

A photo showcasing a full moon festival in Hue snapped by Thanh Toan is among the Top 50 of the #Water 2020 contest as launched by Agora Images.

A charming girl holds a lotus flower in Hue.

Thanh Toan’s photos feature colourful roofs in an old village in Thanh Hoa province, doing enough to clinch a Top 50 spot in Agora Images’ #Architect2020 contest.

Clouds cover Sapa in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Nong Thanh Toan (VOV)