Vietnam will not use exchange rate as a tool to boost trade: SBV

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.

Vietnam is one of 10 countries named in the watchlist for currency manipulation, according to the report on the macroeconomic and forex policies of the US’s largest trade partners released by the US Treasury Department on January 14, 2020.

The May 2019 report showed that the countries in the watchlist will continue to be monitored in the next two reviews. Vietnam was still in the watchlist of the January 2020 report, though Vietnam only meets one criterion – the trade surplus.

Regarding the current balance surplus, the figure has dropped to 1.7 percent of GDP, lower than the level of 2 percent set by the US. Meanwhile, the intervened net purchase of foreign currencies in the forex market is just 0.8 percent of GDP, lower than the 2 percent set by the US.

Mai Lan

