Vietnam to export more chicken products

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam. Vietnam has been behind Thailand in accessing the Japanese market, though many livestock companies affirm that the quality of their products is equal to Thailand's. Japan every year imports 1 million tons of poultry meat each year, but it mostly imports products from Brazil, Thailand and China. In 2017, when Vietnam was preparing to export its first consignment of chicken to Japan, Thailand had just finished a prosperous year with 700,000 tons of exports to Japan and other markets. It has developed a clean faming model using modern farming technology of Big Dutchman from Germany, cooperated with the Dutch De Heus Group to ensure animal feed supply, and uses breeders from CP Bel Ga. Phu Gia Farm Produce sent its workers to Hungary to learn experiences from Master Good with 100-year experience in fowl breeding as part of its plan to set up a breeding and processing facility…

