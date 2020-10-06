Vietnam considering flights from ‘safe’ areas, bars to reopen: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria. Passengers waiting for flights at Noi Bai International Airport. Vietnam is considering reopening commercial flights from “safe” areas. — VNA/VNS Photo The Prime Minister also allowed the reopening of bars and karaoke venues after they were closed in the end of March. Chairing a Government meeting on Tuesday on COVID-19 prevention and control, Phuc said that Vietnam would create favourable conditions for foreign experts, investors and skilled workers to enter the country, seeking investment opportunities and jobs. He asked the ministries of transport and foreign affairs to suggest suitable routes and flights. People’s Committees of provinces and cities were asked to arrange quarantine areas, picking up and hosting the guests as well as offering proper medical tests as regulated. The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health would work on current regulations of Vietnam to propose quarantine fees, particularly medical costs to ensure the State budget. The Prime Minister would decide on the issue at a later date. To Vietnamese citizens who are living overseas and want… Read full this story

