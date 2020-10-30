At the virtual meeting, participants highly valued the practical cooperation in all areas over the past time, and acknowledged positive results in implementing the Program of Action (PoA) between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the 2016-2020 period. Vietnam attends the ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting. Representatives from ASEAN member countries appreciated RoK’s effective cooperation and support for the bloc for many years through the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF), as well as the country’s active contributions to the bloc in narrowing the development gap, developing human resources, training in information technology, and in the fields of health care, environmental protection, forest management, and disaster relief, especially in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants highlighted the role played by the ASEAN-Korea Center and the ASEAN Cultural House in recent years, saying that they serve as a bridge to promote investment and trade cooperation and cultural and tourism exchange between ASEAN member countries and the RoK. They also emphasized the RoK’s effective support for bilateral cooperation programs and projects through the ASEAN-RoK Economic Cooperation (AKEC) Fund. The Korean side affirmed its support for multilateral cooperation, saying that it attaches importance to the relations with ASEAN and supports the group to… Read full this story

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting have 257 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.