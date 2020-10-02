Various activities commemorate the anniversary of Hung Kings’ passing

A progrmme commemorating the anniversary of Hung Kings passing, the national ancestors, and Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2 at a national level.

The 2020 Hung Kings Temple Festival will be held from March 24 to April 2.

A range of ceremonies are scheduled for the events, including rituals commemorating the anniversary of the nation’s Great Father Lac Long Quan passing and paying tribute to the nations Great Mother Au Co; localities’ will also offer incense to Hung Kings, and a palanquin procession, among others.

There will also be various cultural, sports and tourism activities such as an art programme to open the Hung Kings Temple Festival; exhibitions; cultural camps; bronze drum beating; dragon dancing; art performances by art troupes from the provinces participating the Festival; performances of Xoan singing (a community performance art from northern Vietnam); puppetry shows at Van Lang park lake and Hung Kings Temple.

In addition, the traditional tennis tournament – Hung Kings cup, the introduction of global martial arts, and a fair for agricultural products with traditional culinary culture are expected to attract numerous visitors.

The annual events aim to honour the nation’s cultural values as well as pay tribute to the great contributions by Hung Kings and the ancestors who dedicated themselves to national construction and defence.

The programme will contribute to consolidating and promoting the national unity bloc. Nhan Dan