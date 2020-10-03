The change of thinking and action in foreign investment cooperation

The Politburo has issued Resolution No.50/NQ-TW on August 20, 2019, outlining directions to perfect institutions and policies to improve foreign investment efficiency and cooperation until 2030. Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company at Thang Long II industrial park in Hung Yen Light segment of the economic picture The resolution aims at a synchronous, consistent and transparent approach to internationally advanced standards as well as harmony with international commitments in order to attract strategic investors and multinational corporations to invest, open their head offices and establish research and development centres and creative innovation centres in Vietnam. The resolution will also contribute to enhancing the link between foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic enterprises as well as encourage increased technology and management transfer for Vietnamese businesses. Resolution No.50/NQ-TW sets the goal of registered capital reaching around US$150 billion – US$200 billion during the 2021-2025 period and around US$200 billion – US$300 billion during the 2026-2030 period; implemented capital reaching about US$100 billion – US$150 billion and US$150 billion – US$200 billion respectively. The two goals are feasible because Vietnam attracted US$35.97 billion of foreign investment capital and realised capital reached US$20.38 billion in 2019. Therefore, an average growth rate of 7%-8%… Read full this story

