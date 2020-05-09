Quảng Ninh Province’s tourism to be celebrated this May

Tourists explore the beauty of Hạ Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province. The provincial tourism sector has re-opened since May 4 after social distancing regulations were eased. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng QUẢNG NINH — A tourism week will be held at the FLC Resort in Hồng Hải Precinct, Hạ Long City in the northern province of Quảng Ninh from May 16, featuring many activities to promote local tourism and attract more tourists to the coastal city. Specifically, the tourism event will include a variety of activities and events like the Quảng Ninh One Commune, One Product fair; Culinary and Cultural Festival 2020; Cô Tô Buddhist pine contest and a series of cultural, arts and culinary activities in Uông Bí City. “Quảng Ninh Province will focus on COVID-19 prevention in association with socio-economic development, which will include restarting tourism activities to attract more tourists, particularly domestic ones, after the pandemic,” said Đặng Huy Hậu, the permanent vice chairman of Quảng Ninh People’s Committee. “The province will also pay more attention to tourism promotion activities, improving the facilities and communication campaigns while ensuring the best conditions and plans to prevent COVID-19,” he added. Also in May, many provincial and district-level cultural… Read full this story

