PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished. At the meeting During a meeting with permanent Government members in Hanoi on April 9, PM Phuc highlighted the need to consistently prevent, discover, quarantine, zone off, ward off infection sources and effectively treat patients. About prevention of external infection sources, the PM asked for continuing to closely control border areas, limit and prevent foreigners and Vietnamese from abroad from entering the country, except several special cases. International flights must continue to be halted, except citizen protection cases that are allowed by the PM. Domestic flights must be minimised while overseas Vietnamese were urged not to return home before April 15. Those who enter the country must be put under quarantine. The Foreign Ministry was asked to continue adopting suitable citizen protection policies The Health Ministry must enhance online health check-ups, and localities need to take stronger measures to ensure the serious implementation of Decree No.16. The leader requested that the army and localities must prepare for quarantine sites, and continue training officers to cope… Read full this story

