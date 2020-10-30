KOCCA’s representative office to boost Vietnam-RoK cooperation

This office aims to boost joint content production projects between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK). At the inauguration ceremony It will conduct studies, provide information related to the Vietnamese market, and give support to Korean businesses which intend to enter the Vietnamese market. It will also support the RoK-Vietnam exchange and other cooperation contents. As planned, by the end of this year, KOCCA Vietnam will implement numerous projects such as opening popularization channels, screening Korean cartoons, holding meetings with customers, conducting studies on the development trend of Hallyu (Korean wave) amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizing an online Vietnam-RoK music show. According to Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan, the RoK and Vietnam have intensively developed their relations in different fields. He affirmed that Vietnam will be a strategic partner of the RoK in culture in the future. Translated by Mai Huong
