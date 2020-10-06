The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions. Policemen on duty around the capital suffer during the hot days. They must continue their job despite outdoor temperatures reaching more than 40 degrees Celsius. A policeman working at the crossroads of Xa Dan and Pham Ngoc Thach streets says that each shift lasts for a total of four hours, with consistent breaks added to allow them to drink fresh water. A resident brings along a wet towel while travelling to cool down. The harsh sun means that drivers don a mask and long clothing when travelling around the capital. A Xe Om driver comes up with his own method of reducing the heat. Students face hot conditions when travelling to school. The impact of the novel coronavirus means that many schools have stopped offering lunch to students. Instead, children have lunch at home at around midday before returning to school in the afternoon. Parents take students home at midday with temperatures rising to more than 40 degrees Celsius outside. A father… Read full this story

Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave have 312 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.