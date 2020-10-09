Like many Vietnamese living and working abroad, Nguyen Ngoc Lam, who lives in Denmark, dearly miss traditional dishes like bún chả, phở and bún vịt măng. But for him, nothing can compare to bún vịt măng (rice noodle soup with duck meat and fresh or dried bamboo). Bún vịt măng, a must-try dish in Hanoi. Photo toplist.vn Though the dish is available nationwide, the most delicious version is cooked by Hanoians, Lam said, adding those cooked by his mother are among the best. Lam had fond memories of enjoying bowls of bún vịt măng made by his mother and learnt from her to make a version of his own. “I learned her technique to cook the dish at my home in Denmark, but the flavour is somehow different,” Lam said. Lam’s mother Tran Thi Hinh said to cook the dish she needs a duck raised naturally from six months and up. “This kind of duck meat is fragrant and soft but crispy compared with others,” she said. A secret to making the duck tastier is to soak it with white wine, salt, lemon juice, and ginger before putting it in a boiling water pot under medium fire. “During the process of boiling, we should put pieces of salt, ginger and citronella in the pot. These ingredients help the boiled duck… Read full this story

Hanoi a paradise for lovers of delicious duck soup have 378 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 9, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.