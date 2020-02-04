Film releases delayed due to concerns about nCov

The release of Sắc Đẹp Dối Trá (The Drama Queen), an action comedy directed by Kay Nguyễn, may be delayed if the nCov virus continues to spread. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — The release of two Vietnamese movies has been delayed due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCov) in crowded places such as cinemas.

Bí Mật Của Gió (Secrets of the Wind), a romantic comedy produced by BHD|Vietnam Media Corp., was planned to be released on January 31.

Directed by Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, the film is a love story about a young woman in Đà Lạt City and the ghost of a young handsome man. The film stars young actors Khả Ngân and Quốc Trường.

Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh, co-founder and Vice President of BHD, told local media that the film’s official release day will be announced later. It depends on the epidemic situation.

Sắc Đẹp Dối Trá (The Drama Queen), an action comedy directed by Kay Nguyễn, might be delayed also if the nCov continues to spread.

The film tells about a transgender journey of a young man named Dũng. It stars Hương Giang, winner of Miss International Queen Pageant 2018, the world’s largest and most prestigious beauty pageant for transgender women, held annually in Thailand since 2004.

Sắc Đẹp Dối Trá is expected to be released nationwide on February 14.

Empty cinemas, theatres

According to local cinemas, the number of sold tickets has dropped quickly.

Galaxy Cinema saw a decrease of 20 per cent of revenue during Tết (Lunar New Year).

Mega GS Cinema’s ticket sales have fallen by 50 per cent, with only an average of 2,000 tickets sold each day.

CGV Vietnam saw a decrease in the number of moviegoers due to concerns about nCov.

The cinemas have handed out antiseptic solutions at the entrance to ticket buyers.

People’s Artist Hồng Vân, owner of Phú Nhuận and Chợ Lớn theatres, announced they would close their theatres from February 2-18.

“The closure of two theatres is a big deal to me. But it’s good for both actors and audiences,” said Vân. — VNS