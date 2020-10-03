Concern about production stagnancy A preliminary assessment report on Covid-19’s impacts on the global and Vietnamese economies, compiled by a team of researchers from the Training and Research Institute of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), shows that the epidemic has created new challenges but is also expected to offer new opportunities for investment. China currently is Vietnam’s seventh largest foreign investor with 2,875 ongoing projects with total registered capital of US$16.3 billion, accounting for 4.4 percent of total registered FDI in Vietnam. Many projects and companies employ large numbers of Chinese experts and workers involved in important production stages as well as the management of projects and businesses. The report indicates that measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 have hindered many Chinese workers from coming back to Vietnam to work, causing direct impacts on projects as well as production and business activities of many companies, and affecting the incomes and lives of those working for related projects and companies. Another assessment report on Covid-19’s impacts on Vietnam’s socioeconomic development, compiled by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, shows that the epidemic will lead to a decline in both short and long-term investment… Read full this story

FDI attraction expected to grow five percent have 315 words, post on ven.vn at October 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.