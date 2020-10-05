Cultural activities held in Hanoi to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday

Rare objects and documents associated with President Ho Chi Minh have been put on public display for the first time at the Ho Chi Minh Museum. Visitors view objects on display at the Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Hoa Entitled Hồ Chí Minh – Sketches of Portrait, the exhibition is being held to mark the 130th birthday of Vietnam’s great leader on May 19. Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the event on May 7. On display are over 200 photos, objects and posters selected from the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the State Records and Archives Management Department under the Office of the Party Central Committee. The exhibition is divided into six sections, showcasing the evolution of President Ho Chi Minh from an energetic boy to a young patriotic man and finally the great leader of the nation. Among the exhibits are some that are on display for the first time, including a bust of the President that was secretly kept by Vietnamese soldiers imprisoned on Con Dao Island. The bust was handed over to the Embassy of Vietnam… Read full this story

