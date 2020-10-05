Children football championship set to kick off

The National Children Football Championships will be held in July and August, according to organisers the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Nhi Đồng (Children) Newspaper. The National Children Football Championship will be held in August. Photo nhandan.com.vn The tournament is an official event of the Vietnam Football Federation will include a qualification round from July 11-26. The teams, all U13, will be divided into four groups with venues confirmed later. The finals, comprising the 12 best teams, will be held in Vinh City, Nghe An Province, on August 1-15. Song Lam Nghe An are the reigning champions. Over the years, many top players such as Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Van Toan, Vu Van Thanh, Nguyen Duc Huy, Luong Xuan Truong and Do Duy Manh showed their skills at the tournament. VNS Eight young VN football players play in 1st Milo Champions Cup in Spain Eight talented young footballers selected from the 2018-19 School Football Tournament in HCM City are taking part in the first Milo Champions Cup being held in Barcelona, Spain, from July 30 to August 5.

