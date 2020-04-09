Bạch Mai Hospital COVID-19 outbreak under control: official

No new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday morningMinistry seeks people in contact with 243rd COVID-19 patientMade-in-Việt Nam protective suits sent to US for COVID-19 fightAutistic children display paintings onlineNo new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday evening Hà Nội’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Control hold a meeting on Thursday, releasing updates on the COVID-19 hot spot at Bạch Mai Hospital . — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI – About 9,000 people connected to Bạch Mai Hospital, a COVID-19 hotspot in Hà Nội, will be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by Monday, adding to the more than 17,200 people that have been tested in the last 10 days. Among 251 COVID-19 cases confirmed by Thursday morning in Việt Nam, 102 cases are in Hà Nội including 40 detected in quarantine areas and 62 in the community. Among Hà Nội’s total cases, 38 relate to Bạch Mai Hospital including 22 workers of Trường Sinh Company – a service provider in the hospital, and two nurses. The remaining 22 infection cases are patients, their caregivers and people who had close contact with them. Director of Hà Nội’s Health Department Nguyễn Khắc Hiền said since March 28, local authorities had found 25,951 people… Read full this story

