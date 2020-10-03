Vietnamese citizens and passengers entering Vietnam are now able to declare their health status via two applications, namely “NCOVI” and “Vietnam health declaration” that were launched in Hanoi on March 9. The Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications have suggested all Vietnamese use NCOVI to report their health status, while getting updated on relevant information. This is the latest effort by Vietnam in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Data collected through the apps will enable the domestic health sector to learn about cases in need of medical support in the fastest and most effective manner. The Ministries of Health, and Information and Communications have suggested all Vietnamese use NCOVI to report their health status, while getting updated on relevant information. Meanwhile, passengers entering Vietnam are recommended to use the “Vietnam health declaration” app for the same purposes. As of late March 9, Vietnam had reported 31 COVID-19 infection cases, of them 16 had been discharged from hospital after their complete recovery. The latest 15 cases, including five Vietnamese and 10 foreigners, are being in quarantine. Hanoi prepares 1,000 beds for possible Covid-19 infections Medical staff in the isolation area of ​​Ha Dong… Read full this story

All citizens, foreigners living in Vietnam advised to provide health declarations have 308 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 3, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.