Acting Vietnamese air commander chairs 17th ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference

In his address, Kha said the presence of air commanders and delegates from ASEAN member nations’ air forces shows the support for and confidence in the AD-AF as host and strongly affirms the solidarity and unity of the forces, especially in the context of COVID-19. Themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Air Forces,” AACC-17 firmly demonstrates the will and determination of the ASEAN air forces in building a united ASEAN that actively responds to challenges, and takes advantage of opportunities for mutual development, he said. Acting Commander of the Vietnam Air Defence-Air Force (AD-AF) chairs the conference He underlined the importance of enhancing cohesion to respond to challenges at present and in the future for the stability and sustainable development of the air forces of ASEAN member countries in particular and the ASEAN Community in general, towards ensuring an environment of peace, stability and development. According to Kha, the air forces of ASEAN countries have proactively promoted cooperation activities, both bilaterally and multilaterally, but due to differences in resources, organisational structure, operating mechanisms, and weapons and equipment, multilateral cooperation is yet to be commensurate with the growing multilateral cooperation between regional militaries. In recent years, the AD-AF has been promoting bilateral… Read full this story

