WHA’s Nghe An IZ opens to global investment shifts

WHA IZ 1 – Nghe An is creating more jobs for local people The wave of foreign groups shifting investment has created “the opportunity of a lifetime”, as Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said at a recent online conference on planning and investment. However, if Vietnam does not prepare accordingly, the chance might just slip through its fingers. The minister said that the prospects are quite clear; however if industrial infrastructure does not meet the increasingly high standards of foreign investors, they will bypass the country for others who are also striving to draw them in, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Vietnam will be looking to the foreign direct investment (FDI) mainstays of Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea to consolidate their presence in the country this year. In a quick survey of nearly 2,000 Japanese companies in Vietnam by the Japan External Trade Organization, 1 per cent of respondents had already moved their activities to Vietnam from China, while 5 per cent are still considering. Meanwhile, 4 per cent are mulling over an investment shift to Vietnam from other countries. Meanwhile, electronics, medical devices, aeronautics, and high-tech park infrastructure are just some of the… Read full this story

