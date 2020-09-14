VNA needs to maintain position as Party, State’s trustworthy information center: PM

During a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the agency in Hanoi on September 13, PM Phuc lauded generations of the VNA’s leaders, reporters, technicians,and staff for making great contributions to the cause of national construction and defense. He also expressed his gratitude for its nearly 260 journalist-martyrs, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s total, for laying down their lives on the mission. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaking at the event He recalled that historical moments of the nation, covered by VNA’s journalist-soldiers, became known and supported by the world. Its reporters and staff were present on almost battlefields, overcame a raft of challenges to send news and photos about the brave struggle of the nation in a rapid and objective manner, thus inspiring a strong will to regain national independence and reunification and creating a motivation for emulation movements nationwide. Building on achievements over the past 75 years, the VNA needs to take the vanguard in information and popularization work, including disseminating the Party’s policies and guidelines, the State laws, contributing to bringing the Party and National Assembly’s resolutions, the Government’s programs and action plans into life, he said. He added that the VNA also needs to promptly… Read full this story

