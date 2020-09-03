Stock Market VN-Index flies high on bluechips The Saigon Times Thursday, Sep 3, 2020,19:00 (GMT+7) VN-Index flies high on bluechipsThe Saigon Times Maybank Kim Eng Securities employees monitor share prices in this file photo. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange beat 900 points today, September 3 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Improved liquidity, coupled with the strong support of stocks in the Vingroup family, lender HDB, brewery SAB, and local budget carrier VJC, sent the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to above 900 points today, September 3. With 235 advancers and 170 decliners, the benchmark index expanded 12.24 points, or 1.37% against the session earlier to reach 903.97 at the close. Turnover on the southern bourse increased with volume and value rising 17% and 27% at over 370 million shares worth VND7.6 trillion, including over VND1.5 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals. In the Vingroup family, real estate firm VIC, retailer VRE, and housing developer VHM rose 1.9%, 3.2%, 1.1% respectively. Other largecaps made headway with SAB inching up 2%, VJC improving 2%, and POW surging as much as 4.5%. Besides, some bank stocks including VCB, BID, and VPB made gains. Especially, HDB was the biggest winner in this… Read full this story

