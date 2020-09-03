Visiting Plei Op Culture – Tourism Village in Pleiku City

Designed as a first culture-tourism village in Pleiku City, Plei Op is a wonderful destination where visitors can explore the indigenous culture of the Gia Rai ethnic group. The communal house in the Plei Op Culture – Tourism Village The village’s gate is beautifully adorned to welcome visitors The communal house is the soul and symbol of village culture. Built in the shape of an axe blade, the house is made from natural materials of wood and bamboo. A bamboo pole, known in Vietnamese as ‘cay neu’, is installed in front of the house. The yard in front of the communal house is also the venue for villagers to hold festivals and gong performances. Established in 1927, Plei Op, also known as Op Village, covers a total area of around 182 hectares in downtown Pleiku City. It is home to more than 100 households with over 500 people. An area was set up on the left side of the yard to display wooden statues of Gia Rai and Ba Na ethnic groups. The artworks were made as the order of the city’s authorities to promote local culture and tourism. As ethnic people only place wooden statues at the cemetery to… Read full this story

